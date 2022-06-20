Adam Jones confirms his Epiphone Silverburst Les Paul Custom is coming

It’s official: an Epiphone edition of the Adam Jones Silverburst Les Paul Custom is coming, according to a social media post from the Tool guitarist himself.

“It doesn’t get more official than this,” Jones wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday (18 June). The reel offered a look at the forthcoming model, which bears many of the same features as its Gibson counterpart.

No further details on the Silverburst’s availability has been yet announced, though it’s likely to be a hot purchase, given the Gibson version has already seen a standard edition released, and that thieves were actually stealing them by the pallet at launch.

From what we gather from Jones’ post, the Epiphone guitar will be endowed with a Seymour Duncan humbucker in the bridge, and a reverse mounted covered humbucker – possibly from Gibson – in the neck. It also looks like chrome hardware, a Les Paul Custom truss rod cover and an Epiphone headstock are part of the package.

More on the guitar as we know it.

The ongoing collaboration between Adam Jones and Gibson has yielded some rather impressive guitars so far, including some we still aren’t sure we’ll ever see on the market. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the guitarist playing a Silverburst Flying V at a Tool concert in 2022, and Jones also showed off a double-neck SG from the Gibson Custom Shop dressed in his favourite Silverburst finish.