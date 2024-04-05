Beetronics’ Wannabee Beelateral Buzz is the “ultimate dual overdrive” featuring Bluesbreaker and Klon tones

Beetronics has unveiled the new Wannabee Beelateral Buzz, a dual overdrive pedal featuring Bluesbreaker and Klon Centaur-inspired circuits.

Touted as the “ultimate overdrive tool” for guitarists, the Wannabee boasts a clever routing system that lets you choose the order of the circuits as well as blend them in parallel.

“When chaining one circuit into another”, simply “crank up the volume on the first to push the second into a thrilling buzz of distortion”, says Beetronics.

Circuit #0, Beetronics’s Bluesbreaker-inspired creation, harmonises vintage amp tones with crystal-clear crispness, all while retaining that beloved tube-like warmth. With its three flavours, players have precise control over the low-end response, allowing them to dial in just the right amount of oomph.

Next is Circuit #1, Beetronics’s take on the legendary Klon. The pedal captures the transparent overdrive tones that made the Klon famous, but with a unique honey twist. Like Circuit #0, it offers three flavours, but here you also have control over the clean blend level, giving you even more versatility in shaping your sound.

With the volume controls in the centre position, you can mix both circuits to your liking, creating entirely new sonic textures. Each circuit also comes with a three-way switch and a dedicated bypass switch.

“The Wannabee draws inspiration from our favourite overdrive circuits and then elevates them to a whole new level, enhancing its tone with a touch of honey and introducing innovative features,” says Beetronics.

Each pedal will cost you $299. Lean more about the Wanabee Beelateral Buzz in the demo video below.

In the meantime, check out our review of the Beetronics Nectar, the Californian pedal maker’s latest ultra-compact pedal combining both drive and fuzz.

Learn more at Beetronics.