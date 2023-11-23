The best Black Friday guitar accessory deals

Black Friday isn’t all about grabbing a new $10,000 guitar! There are plenty of savings to be had on accessories like straps, tuners, capos, picks and more this Cyber Week.

Retailers are offering loads of deals on everything from the fanciest tuners out there to rugged guitar straps.

Black Friday guitar accessory deals, at a glance:

USA:

40% off this Fender Reversible Suede Strap

This thick strap provides plenty of support, plus has a classy and professional look to it. Technically two, actually, as the name implies

Save 22% on D’Addario’s NS Tri-Action Capo

With both trigger action and adjustable tension, this is one seriously versatile capo – now available for less dough over at Guitar Center!

Save 50% on this 36-pack of Dunlop Herco picks!

These old-school picks harken back to the 1960s in their design, with plenty of vintage charm to their look and feel. Plus you can grab a saving of %50 for Black Friday!

Half off this Fender Quick Grip locking strap

Do you fling your guitar about on stage? This might be the strap for you, with auto-locking end clips. Plus, it’s currently half-price for Black Friday!

46% off this 72-pack of Gibson wedge picks!

Gibson’s wedge picks are great for both guitarists and bassists: with more surface to grip and a heavy guage, these are one of the best options if you want to really go hard.

UK/EU:

10% off this D’Addario solderless patch cable kit

If you’ve built the perfect pedalboard, you’re going to want to make sure your patch cables are just the right length. With this solderless kit from D’Addario, you can do just that!

10% off this Boss WL-50 Wireless Pedalboard System

This wireless kit from Boss is a real pedalboard-friendly unit, being about the same size and shape as a normal Boss pedal.

10% off this Boss Waza-Air Wireless Personal Guitar Amplification System

Ever felt bored by practice amps? Or maybe your roommates are threatening to cut all your guitar cables with scissors because of the volume you practice at. If that’s the case, these wireless headphones – with amp modelling and VR-like 3D sound – could be the solution you need!

£70 off this limited-edition Peterson Strobostomp tuner

A fancy strobe tuner is the sort of extremely indulgent utility purchase that we all aspire to make on a whim – but maybe a hefty £70 could seal the deal in this particular case?

18% off the TC-Helicon GO Guitar

This ultra-compact interface for guitar is now even more ultra-affordable. Need to jot down guitar ideas on the go? Well, there you, er, go.

