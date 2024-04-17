Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge unveils his new signature Fender Starcaster: “It’s the coolest guitar ever made”

Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has once again partnered with Fender on a new signature Starcaster he describes as “the coolest guitar ever made”.

Initially released in the ‘70s to offer versatile sounds for players, the Starcaster was notably used by DeLonge during Blink-182’s tours in 2022.

Featuring an offset semi-hollow body, the Tom DeLonge Starcaster boasts a Seymour Duncan SH-5 Duncan Custom humbucker for a turbo-charged tone designed for chunky power chords and crunchy riffs.

The guitar also features a roasted maple modern C neck, medium jumbo frets on a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard as well as a fully adjustable bridge with a stop tailpiece. Controls consist of a single master volume combined with a treble bleed circuit that preserves the guitar’s natural high-end.

Other highlights include Fender locking tuners for rock-solid tuning stability and DeLonge’s original signature artwork on the back of the Starcaster’s headstock and custom crafted neck plate.

“I love this guitar, I really do. It’s the coolest guitar ever made. Firstly, it is called a Starcaster – that’s the most important thing. It goes to space and expands your mind,” says DeLonge of his new signature electric.

“I made some changes to the original Starcaster; I’ve streamlined the electronics, added the ’70s headstock to round out the weight, and chose the matte finish with black hardware, so its look matches its modern feel. This guitar shows my evolution as a player but also has the hallmarks of where I came from and what I’m about.”

The model also marks DeLonge’s second signature model with Fender, following from the reissue of his Stratocaster last year.

Priced at $1,199.99, the Starcaster comes in four bright colourways — Shoreline Gold, Surf Green, Olympic White and Shell Pink.

Watch as DeLonge discusses his new Starcaster with Fender below.

Learn more at Fender.