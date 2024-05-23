Boss’s Katana Gen 3 range brings seven new amp models with “even greater sound, feel, and response”

The third generation of Boss‘s Katana amp series is officially here, bringing seven new amp models with “evolved performance to take guitar ambitions to the next level”.

The brand began teasing the third generation of the esteemed series earlier this week, when it posted a photo to Instagram of an amplifier covered over in black cloth. In the caption, Boss said the new series would preserve “the heart and soul” of the Katana range while delivering enhanced features and sound.

Katana Gen 3 consists of five standard models and two “Artist” variations with some added bells and whistles. The standard Gen 3 models are:

The entry level Katana-50 Gen 3, offering 50 watts of power in a compact 1×12 combo

The Katana-50 EX Gen 3, extending the core features of the Katana-50 model with enhancements for live performers, including an upgraded speaker, GA-FC/GA-FC EX support, and more

The Katana-100 Gen 3, offering 100 watts of power in an easy-to-carry 1×12 combo

The Katana-100/212 Gen 3, bringing “rich, venue-filling sound” with 100 watts of power and two custom 12-inch speakers

The Katana Head Gen 3, a compact head with 100 watts of power, a Bloom voicing option, and an onboard five-inch speaker for practice and checking tones

Additionally, the Katana Artist Gen 3 is described as the “flagship” model, with 100 watts of power, a custom 12-inch Waza speaker, a Bloom voicing option, and a host of advanced tone tools. There’s also the Katana Artist Head Gen 3, which hosts all these core flagship features in a 100-watt amplifier head.

Notably, the Gen 3 series brings a new Pushed amp character, which spotlights internal dynamic enhancements “with the pleasing touch-responsive gain of a clean combo, driven into harmonic saturation”.

All five amp characters include a selectable variation, providing 12 distinctive tones. Katana Gen 3 amps also provide five onboard effect categories with essential selections from the Boss library. Booster, Mod, FX, Delay, and Reverb sections offer enhanced sound quality, grab-and-go parameter controls, and three variations each for access to 15 unique effects.

The updated Boss Tone Studio software for macOS and Windows also allows users to customise the onboard effects from 60 different types and tweak deep options not available from the amp’s panel. When the optional Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor is installed, users can stream audio from a mobile device and wirelessly edit sounds using the BTS editor app for iOS and Android. All models except the Katana-50 Gen 3 also support the GA-FC and GA-FC EX Foot Controllers.

The Katana-50 Gen 3, Katana-100 Gen 3, and Katana-100/212 Gen 3 are available now for purchase at authorised US BOSS retailers starting at $299.99. The full Katana Gen 3 range will be available later this year.

Find out more and view the full range over at Boss.