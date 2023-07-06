Boss’s new ME-90 multi-effects pedal packs the amp sims of its flagship GT-1000 into a more compact unit

Boss has unveiled the ME-90, the latest addition to its multi-effects lineup, and a pedal that uses the same amp sims as its flagship GT-1000, in a newer, compact design.

Chief among its specs, according to Boss, is the inclusion of the AIRD (Augmented Impulse Response Dynamics) technology found in the GT-1000. This offers, the company says, an “authentic tube tone and touch response”, with 11 amp types from clean combos to high-gain stacks.

Additionally, the ME-90 is supposedly lighter than its previous generation models and has the option to be battery-powered, alongside the standard AC adapter. It also features 24-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating point processing, IR loading, an effects loop, and more.

The ME-90 features eight footswitches and a newly designed expression pedal with an integrated toe switch. There are also two operation modes, memory and manual. Memory mode allows the player to call up complete patch setups with the footswitches, while Manual mode provides direct on/off control of each effect category within the patch.

Elsewhere, footswitch LEDs light in different colours for quick identification in the heat of performance. There’s also an option to set all LEDs to light in fixed colours for each mode if desired.

Regarding the panel, it includes 30 different knobs for selecting categories and dialling in sounds. There are also 36 pre-set patches that are ready to play, plus 36 user patches for storing personalised setups.

Just like previous ME releases, the ME-90 features a wide library of BOSS effects, but this time, offering seven categories with selections from the GT-1000. A send/return loop is available for external pedals, complete with the ability to save the on/off status in patches and place the loop before or after amp models in the signal chain.

The BOSS ME-90 is now available for $349.99. For more info, head to BOSS.