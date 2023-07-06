Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in the face during show – at his own request

“I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face,” a sign held by the fan read.

When people get the chance to meet their favourite musicians, they usually opt to ask for an autograph, or perhaps a photo. But when the opportunity presented itself, this fan marked the occasion in a slightly more unorthodox way.

The fan – who reportedly travelled all the way from Mexico to see his idol Machine Gun Kelly perform at Belgium’s Rock Werchter festival on Saturday (July 1) – held up a sign that encouraged the rapper-turned-rockstar to punch him in the face, and waited patiently for his hero to spot it. Fortunately, he did, and thus began probably one of the weirdest interactions of the festival.

In a video detailing the exchange, MGK is seen asking the concertgoer “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?”

“I love you!” says the fan, to which Kelly replies: “I got rings on dude, that shit is gonna hurt. And if I punch you, obviously I’m gonna want to punch the fuck outta you. I’m gonna feel bad, you’re front row singing all the words. I don’t know… it’s a lose-lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider.”

Not one to deny a man of his dreams though, the rocker eventually comes offstage as he performs my ex’s best friend – from 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall – and walks up to the fan to deliver a quick, but very real, jab to his cheek.

Elated, the fan gives MGK a double thumbs up, and the musician responds, “I love you!” as he makes his way back to the stage.

MGK has since posted a video of the encounter on Instagram with the caption: “Making dreams come true.”

