Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian teases an Epiphone Coronet with a refreshed headstock

Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian is at it again — this time, teasing the whole of the Internet with a new Epiphone Coronet on his Instagram account.

According to a short clip posted to Gueikian’s Instagram Story, Gibson is “testing something” — a something that sure looks a lot like a Cherry finish Epiphone Coronet with several tweaks.

The latest iteration of the Coronet, which arrived in 2020, features a three on a side reduced sized Kalamazoo headstock and a white butterfly pickguard with the foil E logo. In its current Gueikian-wielding form though, the guitar sports the new Epi headstock and an all-new white pickguard without the logo.

While details are scant, we reckon that fans might soon be able to see a refreshed Coronet model dropping soon given the brand president’s propensity for teasing upcoming releases via his social media channels.

Catch the video before it expires.