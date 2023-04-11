Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian teases an Epiphone Coronet with a refreshed headstock
Just another Tuesday.
Image: gueikian via Instagran
Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian is at it again — this time, teasing the whole of the Internet with a new Epiphone Coronet on his Instagram account.
- READ MORE: NAMM 2023: Martin launches its first Junior Bass acoustic models and a Junior StreetMaster
According to a short clip posted to Gueikian’s Instagram Story, Gibson is “testing something” — a something that sure looks a lot like a Cherry finish Epiphone Coronet with several tweaks.
The latest iteration of the Coronet, which arrived in 2020, features a three on a side reduced sized Kalamazoo headstock and a white butterfly pickguard with the foil E logo. In its current Gueikian-wielding form though, the guitar sports the new Epi headstock and an all-new white pickguard without the logo.
While details are scant, we reckon that fans might soon be able to see a refreshed Coronet model dropping soon given the brand president’s propensity for teasing upcoming releases via his social media channels.
Catch the video before it expires.
Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.Subscribe