logo
News

NAMM 2024: Charvel adds “cutting-edge” and “grin-inducing” Super-Stock DKA22 to its lineup

With its sleek black aesthetic, we can see this guitar catching the attention of Jim Root fans…

Charvel Super-Stock DKA22

Credit: Charvel

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

NAMM 2024: Fender has dropped a cornucopia of new products ahead of NAMM 2024 – even though the guitar giant won’t actually be attending the show itself – including 70th Anniversary Stratocaster models, a group of new Limited Edition Classic Vibe Squiers and even a pedal switcher.

The company has also unveiled new developments under its owned brands, too, including Jackson, EVH, Gretsch and Charvel. And joining the latter’s lineup is the all-new “cutting-edge” Super-Stock DKA22, which in typical Charvel fashion, looks to offer high-performance at a (reasonably) affordable price.

With an alder body with a sleek black gloss finish, the Super-Stock boasts an undeniably minimalist aesthetic – one which we can see Jim Root fans taking a shining to.

Charvel Super-Stock DKA22
Credit: Charvel

Other features include a bolt-on caramelised maple “speed” neck with graphite reinforcement and a “silky-smooth” hand-rubbed urethane finish, 12″-16″ compound-radius ebony fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and cream dot inlays, and a licensed Stratocaster 6-in-line headstock.

In terms of electronics, the Super-Stock is loaded with a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Custom TB-11 in the bridge position and a ’59 SH-1n in the neck position – both with chrome covers, and controlled by a three-way blade switch and singular volume and tone knobs.

Charvel Super-Stock DKA22
Credit: Charvel

Further appointments include a top-mount Gotoh 510 tremolo bridge with vintage saddles, as well as chrome hardware.

Touting its brand-new axe, Charvel says simply: “The limited-edition Super-Stock DKA22 boasts scorching sound, stunning style and grin-inducing playing feel and performance.”

The Super-Stock DKA22 will be available from May 2024, priced at £1,149/$1,599. For more information, head to Charvel.

Charvel Super-Stock DKA22
Credit: Charvel

Related Brands

Charvel

Trending Now

1

A Brief History of Hagstrom Guitars

2

Mythos The Fates review – a chorus classic gets an overhaul

3

Epiphone Jared James Nichols “Blues Power” Les Paul Custom review – more than just a paint job

4

NAMM 2024: The latest rumours and biggest guitar gear announcements from this year’s show

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.