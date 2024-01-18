NAMM 2024: Charvel adds “cutting-edge” and “grin-inducing” Super-Stock DKA22 to its lineup

NAMM 2024: Fender has dropped a cornucopia of new products ahead of NAMM 2024 – even though the guitar giant won’t actually be attending the show itself – including 70th Anniversary Stratocaster models, a group of new Limited Edition Classic Vibe Squiers and even a pedal switcher.

The company has also unveiled new developments under its owned brands, too, including Jackson, EVH, Gretsch and Charvel. And joining the latter’s lineup is the all-new “cutting-edge” Super-Stock DKA22, which in typical Charvel fashion, looks to offer high-performance at a (reasonably) affordable price.

With an alder body with a sleek black gloss finish, the Super-Stock boasts an undeniably minimalist aesthetic – one which we can see Jim Root fans taking a shining to.

Other features include a bolt-on caramelised maple “speed” neck with graphite reinforcement and a “silky-smooth” hand-rubbed urethane finish, 12″-16″ compound-radius ebony fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and cream dot inlays, and a licensed Stratocaster 6-in-line headstock.

In terms of electronics, the Super-Stock is loaded with a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Custom TB-11 in the bridge position and a ’59 SH-1n in the neck position – both with chrome covers, and controlled by a three-way blade switch and singular volume and tone knobs.

Further appointments include a top-mount Gotoh 510 tremolo bridge with vintage saddles, as well as chrome hardware.

Touting its brand-new axe, Charvel says simply: “The limited-edition Super-Stock DKA22 boasts scorching sound, stunning style and grin-inducing playing feel and performance.”

The Super-Stock DKA22 will be available from May 2024, priced at £1,149/$1,599. For more information, head to Charvel.