Chase Bliss launches the Reverse Mode C delay pedal in first Empress Effects collab

Reverse Mode C is the first pedal in the brand’s made-to-order Small Batch Bliss collection.

Chase Bliss has teamed up with Empress Effects on the new Reverse Mode C pedal, a “Multidirectional Delay” that pays tribute to a mode on the Empress Superdelay, released in 2008.

The Reverse Mode C expands on the ‘Octave Tap’ mode found in the Empress Effect’s Superdelay pedal, a personal favourite of Chase Bliss head honcho Joel Korte.

A celebration of Chase Bliss’ 10th anniversary, the pedal is described as an “echo composed of multiple distinct voices that move in different directions: forward, backward, and up — that you can blend, isolate, and sequence, all glued together by some very colourful modulation.”

The pedal features six main control knobs: Time sets the master delay time (of up to 4.19 seconds); Offset separates the delay times of the three voices, adjusting their ratios to create different patterns and rhythmic relationships; Mix controls the dry and wet signal; Feedback sets the number of echoes; Filter adjusts a dual high-pass/ low-pass filter — rotate clockwise to remove low frequencies, or counter-clockwise to remove highs; while Balance controls the volume of the three voices and allows you to blend and isolate them.

That said, these features only scratch the surface of what the Reverse Mode C is capable of. As with all Chase Bliss pedals, the unit comes with 16 dip switches located at the top of its enclosure to let you further customise each function.

The pedal also features advanced connectivity and customisation options including MIDI, CV and Expression control, presets, and internal modulation of any or all its knobs.

Reverse Mode C is the first pedal in Chass Bliss’ preorder-based Small Batch Bliss collection. Orders for the pedal will open till 31 August, after which it will be discontinued, or re-launched in a different colour (or design) depending on demand.

The whole point, says Chase Bliss, is that everyone who wants one can get one — though it will likely be at least a year between batches.

Check out the Reverse Mode C in action below.

Learn more about the pedal at Chasebliss