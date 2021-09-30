Chase Bliss teams with Bilt for guitars with built-in Mood pedals, plans charity raffle

Chase Bliss Audio has joined forces with Bilt Guitars for a run of guitars with in-built Chase Bliss Mood looper pedals.

Details on the guitars are scant, however, from an Instagram post shared by Chase Bliss, we can see how the pedal’s main control panel has been added into the lower part of the Bilts’ pickguards.

For some of the instruments, Chase Bliss’ signature dipswitch bank has been added too, above the neck pickup for even more control. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Bliss Audio (@chaseblissaudio)

Advertisement

The Instagram post also hints at an upcoming charity raffle of the instruments, with the caption consisting of only: “Charity. Raffle. Guitars.”

However, beyond that there’s little info at the moment. Chase Bliss does note that collaborator Andy Othling will be hosting a Twitch stream tomorrow (1 October), showing off an offset T-style version of the Mood guitar.

See details below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by andy othling (@andyothling)

You can find out more about the history of guitars with in-built technology with our deep dive into the topic here, where we explore everything from the humble pickup to Roland’s MIDI-powered synthesizer monstrosities.