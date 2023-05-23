D’Angelico to auction unique guitars in celebration of final Dead & Company tour with proceeds going to charities

The guitars feature designs inspired by the band, and proceeds will go to their chosen causes.

D’Angelico is auctioning off custom painted models inspired by Dead & Company in honour of their Farewell Tour.

Teaming up with the band and Headcount, a charity which encourages people to register to vote and engage with democracy, D’Angelico have set up an array of unique models available for auction.

The city-specific models feature unique art by AJ Masthay which is inspired by the band. They will be available to bid on at the Participation Row activism village at each show, with proceeds going to the band’s favourite causes, including Headcount.

And this isn’t the first instance of the brand teaming up with the Dead gang, or Headcount. Back in 2015, D’Angelico also contributed a custom DC to the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well tour which was signed by the band and auctioned for over $500,000.

Since then, the ongoing partnership between the three have meant several custom guitars have been provided for Dead shows over the years that have raised money for Headcount, and of course their other chosen causes.

“@deadandcompany is about to embark on one last tour celebrating nearly 60 years of the Grateful Dead’s music!” A social media post from D’Angelico states. “To commemorate this special tour, we’ve teamed back up with @HeadCountOrg & @AJMasthay to auction off these custom painted D’Angelico’s for the occasion.”

Last September, the Dead & Company confirmed that this run of shows would be their last. The band consists of longtime members from the Grateful Dead: Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, alongside Grammy-winning musician John Mayer.

You can view the full list of Dead & Company tour dates here. To find out more information on the custom guitar auction go to the official D’Angelico website, or check out Headcount.