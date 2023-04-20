Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter will endorse both Kiesel Guitars and ESP

Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter is set to endorse Kiesel Guitars as well as continuing his long-standing partnership with ESP.

Kiesel announced that Carpenter would be joining its list of endorsees yesterday (19 April). In a post on social media, the brand wrote: “Kiesel Guitars is excited to announce that the iconic Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter has added our guitars to his lineup alongside his amazing signature ESP Guitars instruments.”

It continued, “He has been and will continue to endorse ESP, for whom he has been partnered for nearly 30 years. This is an incredible pairing, with VP Jeff Kiesel’s love for the Deftones and Stef’s love for the brand and our guitars. We look forward to a long future with Stef along with ESP.”

The brand also carried out a livestream with Carpenter who addressed his dual endorsements going forward. He said “I am a very loyal ESP endorser, but I’ve also got love for the headless Kiesels. And you guys built me the first one and I was just like, ‘man this guitar is amazing!’, and I didn’t actually say at that time ‘Oh, I’m gonna be endorsing Kiesel’, or anything like that. That’s something we’ve just come along to as we’ve been continuing our relationship.”

He described Kiesel as a “top-notch operation too”, and shared that he was grateful to endorse the brand with the blessings of ESP as well. You can watch the full livestream Q&A below, where Carpenter shows off his all-white headless model:

At NAMM this year, ESP announced that a popular finish had returned for Carpenter’s LTD SCT-607 Baritone model. Available once again in Black, the LTD SCT-607 has 7- strings and a 27” baritone scale. Built with neck-thru-body construction, it features his own signature Fishman Fluence pickups as well as a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string-thru-body design.