DOD’s new Cthonic Fuzz promises “sludgy, tight-grain fuzz tones” under its spooky shell

In 2022, Cor-Tek Corporation (parent company of Cort Guitars) acquired the DigiTech and DOD pedal brands from Harman/Samsung, with plans for new releases under the two iconic names.

The Cthonic Fuzz (pronounced ‘thaw-nick’, says DOD) marks DigiTech/DOD’s first new creation following the change, bringing players “sludgy, tight-grain fuzz tones” under its spooky exterior.

Touted as a “deceptively minimalist” pedal, the vintage-inspired Cthonic Fuzz is said to offer offer “impressive versatility” while maintaining a “distinctive voice”. Interestingly, the pedal is specifically designed to pair with single-coil, P90, gold-foil, and DeArmond style pickups, though it also works great with PAF-style humbuckers, says DOD.

On the inside, the Cthonic Fuzz features a pair of 2N2222 transistors for traditional transistor clipping. Controls wise, we have the standard Fuzz and Output dials, along with a passive tone control Lustre knob that ensures audible pick attack throughout the entire frequency range. The pedal also includes true bypass and accepts a linear 9vDC adapter or 9V Alkaline Dry Battery.

The Chthonic’s eye-catching visuals is rounded out by a sturdy footswitch, crisp blue LED power indicator, and a unique “Kraken/Cthulhu” graphic by the same artist behind the artwork for the DOD Carcosa Fuzz.

As a two-transistor pedal, the Chthonic Fuzz — like many vintage-style fuzz boxes — works best when placed first in the signal chain. Guitarists seeking fat, meaty fuzz and singular overdrive textures need look no further than the Chthonic Fuzz, which is now available for purchase at price of $149.99.

In the meantime, you can check out our review of the DOD Carcosa Fuzz.

Learn more at DigiTech.