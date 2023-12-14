logo
DOD’s Gunslinger MOSFET Distortion pedal returns for a limited-edition run

Looking to achieve big, crunchy chords and lightning-fast lead lines without breaking the bank?

DOD Gunslinger Mosfet Distortion

Image: DOD

 

DigiTech/ DOD is bringing back the Gunslinger MOSFET Distortion pedal in a special limited edition production run.

Boasting “bold, tube-like tone and unmatched sustain”, the reissued Gunslinger offers plenty of distortion ammo under its tiny body (measuring just 4.68” x 2.63”x 2.25”) — without breaking the bank.

At $109.99, the pedal features a robust, brushed-metal chassis, a crisp blue LED power indicator, and four independent control knobs for you to get wild with your sonic explorations: GAIN adjusts the amount of gain being applied to the signal; LEVEL allows the user to adjust output level; the active EQ section allows LOW boosts or cuts low frequencies from bone-rattling low end sounds to a cleaned-up midrange tone; while HIGH lets the player boost or cut the treble.

As DOD explains, the Gunslinger is designed to help clean combo amps sound more like a modded British-style amp. As a MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor) device, the pedal is able to effectively emulate those coveted valve sounds, enhancing the player’s harmonic dynamics, much like the preamp tubes in an old-school guitar amp.

This results in unparalleled touch sensitivity, saturation, and string-separation. Since the Gunslinger is so responsive to the dynamics and style of playing, the distortion will become more aggressive the harder a player attacks the strings and vice versa.

Meanwhile, the Gunslinger runs at 9V, or 12V if you need more headroom. It also features a true bypass circuitry which ensures that tone remains unspoiled even when the unit is off.

Check out the pedal in action below.

Learn more at Digitech.

