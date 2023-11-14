logo
News

Dusty Hill’s ridiculous-looking 1983 Hot Rod car bass is up for auction

The bass is engraved by Wayne Charvel on the neck plate with the serial number 143.

Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons backstage at Monsters Of Rock with the Hot Rod shaped guitars. The three of them stand in front of a plain white background.

Image: Fin Costello / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Dusty Hill’s quirky Hot Rod car bass guitar is currently up for auction. The ZZ Top bassist passed away back in 2021, and now his estate is selling some of his most iconic gear, including the unique axe which was used for the band’s Eliminator tour in 1983.

The Hot Rod bass was an early build from Wayne Charvel, founder of Charvel guitars. The instrument’s neck plate is engraved by him with the serial number 143, and hosts Charvel’s P.O. Box details from back in the ‘80s.

The guitar has a maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard and a single EMG pickup with Schaller tuners. It will be up for sale in December via Julien’s Auctions, and is expected to fetch between $40,000 to $60,000.

As explained on the auction website, the band were photographed posing with this particular bass, along with Billy Gibbons’ matching Eliminator car guitar, backstage at the Monsters Of Rock show in Donington Park, England on 20 August 1983. It can also be seen in a 1985 Rolling Stone magazine shoot.

The guitar comes with its original custom made wooden box with patches of carpet lining.  It was previously on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Wayne Charvel’s son, Michael, shared his childhood memories of the bass on social media following Hill’s passing back in 2021. The auctioneers have re-shared his post, which reads, “The most memorable bass that my dad built for Dusty was in 1983 for the Eliminator Tour.

“He made a Car Guitar and a matching Car Bass for Billy and Dusty. The instruments were made to match Billy’s 33 Ford three window coupe, known as ‘The Eliminator Coupe.’ The knock-offs on the wheels were the volume and tone control, and the tailpipes blew smoke. Those were some great memories; I remember Billy calling my dad at three am… ZZ Top [were] on tour in Germany. Billy said the guitars were well received, and when they shot smoke, the crowd went wild!”

The auction is taking place from 8-9 December 2023. Head to Julien’s Auctions to find out more.

Related Artists

Dusty HillZZ Top

Related Tags

#Artist#Bass Guitars#Rock

Trending Now

1

Closing the chapter on Guitar Tales: A farewell from Deo Salvator

2

Fender Palomino Vintage review – a timely reminder of Fender’s acoustic heritage

3

“We’re a very loud band. The energy from that contributes to the way we play” How Dusk blend punk and Americana to create a three-guitar barnburner

4

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.