Electro-Harmonix marries analogue with digital with the Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin

Electro-Harmonix has its sights set on recording guitarists with the Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin, a pedal which aims to bring the fuzz icon’s signature distortion straight to DAWs.

Used as outboard gear, the pedal connects via USB and operates through a plugin interface which passes audio tracks through its analogue circuits, which is based on a 1973 Violet Ram’s Head Big Muff.

“Instead of software emulation, you have real clipping diodes, overdriving transistors, and nature itself colouring your sound,” reads a product description.

The Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin also works as a two-in, two-out USB audio interface, which lets users record tracks with, or without the fuzz engaged. And it isn’t only designed for guitarists: EHX suggests the pedal’s distorted sound can be well applied to drums, vocals, synths and loads more.

And besides all that, the Big Muff Pi Hardware Plugin also works as a standalone pedal, with volume and sustain controls, as well as a Tone Wicker switch for shaping top-end bite and the ability to recall 10 presets via footswitch.

Available at $328.90, the Big Muff Pi Hardware plugin is powered by an included 9V power supply or via its USB 2.0 port.

As described by EHX, the pedal-plugin marks a new category of products for the brand, and it remains to be seen if future plans will ‘digitise’ its other pedals in a similar way.

Earlier this year, the brand also launched the J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi, which pays homage to the Dinosaur Jr. guitarist’s signature fuzzed-out tone. The silicon fuzz pedal is described as being “sonically more articulate” than other Big Muffs, providing a smooth and aggressive response, with a focus on string separation and dynamics.

Learn more at ehx.com