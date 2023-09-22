Electro-Harmonix unveils the NYC DSP Series: 9 ultra-compact stompboxes for your ‘board

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled its full lineup of NYC DSP Series pedals — featuring 9 Pico-sized stompboxes that draw from some of the brand’s most celebrated effects.

With 7 fresh new pedals joining the recently announced Pico POG and Pico Platform mini-sized effects, the release is hailed as EHX’s biggest launch ever and “the most anticipated and ambitious one I’ve ever undertaken since first opening shop in 1968,” says founder Mike Matthews.

Read on for a full breakdown of the latest mini pedals in town.

EHX Pico Pitch Fork

Like most effects in the series, the Pico Pitch Fork is a downsized version of an existing EHX pedal — the Pitch Fork polyphonic pitch shifter in this case. It offers a total of 30 pitch shift options and expanded controls. The Mode button selects between Pitch Up, Pitch Down, and Dual Modes, while the Volume and Blend knobs make for perfect multi-voice mixing. There’s also a new Sweep control that adjusts the pitch sweep speed from an instant to 4 seconds.

The Pico Pitch Fork is priced at $217.60

EHX Pico Oceans 3-Verb

The Oceans 3-Verb takes the ever-reliable Spring, Plate, and Hall reverbs from the Oceans 11 Reverb and offers them in a tiny package. This pack of essential reverbs comes equipped with flexible controls including pre-delay, spring length, and Tone. Additionally, Infinite Reverb can be accessed in an instant by maxing the time control or by pressing and holding the footswitch for an ambient wash of swelling reverb.

The Pico Oceans 3-Verb is priced at $154.20

EHX Pico Canyon Echo

Based on the larger Canyon Delay and Looper pedal, the Pico Canyon Echo distils the “simplicity and versatility” of the original into a “no-nonsense echo effect with performance ready features and tone.”

At its core, the Canyon Echo is a digital echo with up to three seconds of delay time. Other features include a Tap Tempo function with three beat subdivisions, a Filter knob that cuts treble or bass, switchable delay tails, and a new Infinite Repeats mode which acts as a looped tape machine.

The Pico Canyon Echo will cost you $149.5

EHX Pico Deep Freeze

Meeting between the original Freeze and Superego pedals is the Deep Freeze Sound Retainer. With the ability to freeze a moment in sound, the Deep Freeze can act as a sustain pedal for holding chords and notes as backing for your playing or as a platform to create new tones. Features include Latch, Moment and Auto Modes, Speed/Layer, and Gliss controls, as well as 3 bypass topologies for enhanced performance options.

The Pico Deep Freeze is available for $193.10

EHX Pico Attack Delay

One of EHX’s most sought after pedals, the original Attack Decay Tape Reverse Simulator is known for producing volume and reverse swells, backward tape sounds, artificially short staccato notes, and bowed instrument effects. This compact version takes the signature Attack Decay filter effect and makes it even more pedalboard friendly.

Featuring a simple control layout of Volume, Sensitivity, Attack and Decay controls, the Pico Attack Decay also offers the revolutionary Poly mode that gives each note its own attack envelope.

The Pico Attack Delay is priced at $136.9

EHX Pico Triboro Bridge

Built on the “foundations of dirt”, the Pico Triboro Bridge is a multi-mode drive box with Overdrive, Distortion, and Fuzz modes. Taking dirt algorithms from the Platform and Attack Decay, the pedal connects the three drive styles with a simple control set of Volume, Gain, EQ controls, plus a Gate for the fuzz. Meanwhile, an Input Contour Mode applies additional EQ at the input for more modern tonal capabilities.

The Pico Triboro Bridge will set you back $144.40

EHX Pico Rerun Tape Delay

The Pico Rerun pays tribute to the tape delay algorithm found in EHX’s Canyon Delay & Looper. Marrying “vintage vibes with modern convenience”, the pedal comes with three modes of Flutter and a Saturation knob for a wide array of Tape Delay tones. Cranking the Feedback knob or pressing and holding the footswitch creates runaway tape delay effects that are playable as their own instrument.

The Pico Rerun Tape Delay is priced at $137.90

