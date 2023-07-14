Electro-Harmonix partners with Andy Summers on new Walking On The Moon flanger pedal

Electro-Harmonix has launched a new collaboration with Police guitarist Andy Summers, and it arrives in the form of the new Walking on the Moon flanger pedal.

Billed as a “tribute to the tones Andy employed while carving his niche in the early days of playing with The Police”, the pedal is an analogue flanger with a simple set of controls: Rate, Range, and Color.

Similar to the EHX Electric Mistress that Summers used on the band’s 1979 classics Walking On The Moon and Message In A Bottle, Rate sets the speed of modulation which ranges from slow, smooth filter sweeps to “jittering vibrato” while Range controls how narrow or wide the effect sweeps into the bass frequency range. Meanwhile, Color affects the intensity of the flanger effect offering you subtle chorusing effects to classic jet woosh sounds.

“The key is sitting somewhere between jet flange and chorus tones that give a beautiful shimmering sound that is unmistakable,” says Electro-Harmonix.

The new pedal also includes a Filter Matrix which disengages the LFO from the flanger circuit, effectively freezing the flanger, giving a fixed filter effect that can add chime or metallic overtones to your sound without the movement of a traditional modulation pedal. In addition, the pedal’s DRY output allows you to split your dry signal from the effected signal.

As for aesthetics, Special Artist Edition graphics featuring Andy’s signature adorn the pedal’s chassis. Players will also get a tribute Walking on the Moon poster with art by Laura Josephson with each purchase.

“This beautiful shimmering which sort of made the sound more bigger and more glamorous…became a sort of characteristic of my guitar sound,” Summers says. “A big part of my guitar sound at that time in The Police was the flange sound which we have here today in this great new pedal.”

The Walking On The Moon pedal is now available for $129. Hear it in action below.

Learn more at Electro-Harmonix.