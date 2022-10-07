Joe Bonamassa’s signature Epiphone is based on the ES-335 heard on his first solo album

The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1962 ES-335 is based on the hollow-body that the blues icon played on his first solo record – and subsequently sold to fund a move to Los Angeles.

It took nearly 17 years for Bonamassa to be reunited with the guitar – the new signature is said to be a “faithful recreation” of the Gibson ES-335 heard on the 1996 album A New Day Yesterday.

The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1962 ES-335 has a layered maple body, single-piece mahogany neck, an Indian laurel fretboard and a rounded C neck profile. On top of an Epiphone Tune-O-Matic, there’s also a Maestro Vibrola and some Deluxe tuning machines with double ring buttons.

Its pickups are Gibson BurstBucker 2 and 3 humbuckers, respectively routed to the neck and bridge position. Other electronics include CTS pots, Mallory capacitors and a Switchcraft three-way pickup selector.

“A 335 makes you sound different because it’s semi-hollow, but it also has a very unique, fat and warm sound that no other guitar has,” Bonamassa said in a statement about the guitar.

The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1962 ES-335 is priced at $1,299. Each purchase comes with a custom hardshell case decked out in Epiphone and Joe Bonamassa graphics, as well as a certificate of authenticity.

“Joe has many guitars, but none have more personal significance than this ES-335,” said Mat Koehler, Sr. Director of Product Development at Gibson.

“We absolutely love the story and we’re honoured to be able to help tell it with the release of this faithful recreation.”

