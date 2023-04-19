Epiphone launches the Jim James ES-335 signature model for $899

Channelling the vibes of the original Gibson at a fraction of the cost.

My Morning Jacket frontman and guitarist Jim James has teamed up with Epiphone on a new signature model, the Jim James ES-335.

James’ first Epiphone signature is based on one of his all-time favourite guitars and follows the recently released Gibson Jim James ES-335 model — but at a fraction of the price.

At $899 (versus the Gibson’s $3,499), the Epiphone ES-335 sports a sweet 70s Walnut-finished 5-ply laminated maple body with a solid maple centre block for increased sustain. The guitar is complete with a mahogany neck with a Jim James Custom SlimTaper C profile and a 12” radius Indian laurel fretboard with dot inlays.

James’ signature owl decal can also be found on the back of the headstock, along with his other personal touches including a set of vintage-style Kluson Waffleback tuners with metal buttons, Black Witch Hat control knobs with silver inserts, and a circle/arrow emblem on the truss rod cover.

The ES-335 also has LockTone (as opposed to ABR-1) Tune-O-Matic bridge, and while the Gibson uses a calibrated set of T-Types, here James has opted for a set of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, paired with CTS potentiometers and Orange Drop capacitors.

“I am beyond honoured and so very grateful to have been able to collaborate with the fine folks at Epiphone on this beautiful instrument,” James said of the instrument. “This is definitely a ‘pinch myself’ moment to be part of having a signature series guitar!”

A hardshell case with an owl logo will also be included with each purchase.

Learn more at epiphone.com