Ernie Ball Music Man launches limited edition Short Scale StingRay basses in new finishes

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled its new limited edition Short Scale StingRay bass guitars in five new finishes.

They offer a “big thumpy round sound” and their 30” scale allows for easier playability due to shorter spacing between frets. The five new colours on offer are Candy Man, Plum Crazy, Burnt Ends, Silver Shadow and Vincent Blue with the choice of Ebony, Rosewood, or Maple fretboards, depending on the finish selected.

The limited edition StingRays come with an Ernie Ball Music Man passive humbucking pickup, equipped with higher output neodymium magnets which has been specially designed for the short-scale. The electronics package includes a three-way rotary switch featuring parallel, true single-coil, and series modes too.

The full specifications as follows:

Ash body

30″ scale length

Ernie Ball Music Man top loaded chrome plated, steel bridge plate with nickel plated steel saddles

3-position rotary switch with parallel, single coil, and series modes

Neodymium magnets for higher output

Push volume pot features boost when engaged

5-Bolt contoured neck joint on the body

22 stainless steel frets

You can watch the video below to take a deeper look at the models on offer:

During NAMM 2022 back in June, Ernie Ball Music Man announced the release of its new 35th Anniversary StingRay 5 bass guitar.

As this is a limited edition run, there are only 25 of each colour on offer, retailing at $2,399 each. You can find out more here.