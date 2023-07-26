Fender’s Vintera II range is seemingly real – and rosewood fretboards are back

A leak on The Gear Page suggests the Big F is gearing up for a big launch…

Fender’s Vintera II range looks to have been leaked and there’s seemingly a bunch of exciting new features, including rosewood fretboards, as well as new Bass VI and Telecaster Thinline models.

On a forum post on The Gear Page, a user revealed on Saturday (22 July) that the Fender Vintera II lineup had been made public on the website of Spanish guitar retailer, Txirula Musik.

The guitars have since been taken down from the website, but the info is still on The Gear Page for all to see.

According to the forum, the Fender Vintera II collection includes a whopping 35 guitars and basses, including some new additions not seen in the original Vintera collection.

This includes the Fender Vintera II 60s Telecaster Thinline, in both Sunburst and black, with what appear to be Alnico single-coil pickups.

One thing looks clear: rosewood fretboards are back on some Vintera II models. This might be good news to those who weren’t a fan of the Pau Ferro replacements.

Also in the line up, is the Fender Vintera II 70s Telecaster Bass in Seafoam Green and yellow. From the image, the bass appears to have a single neck pickup, and two dials, presumably to control volume and gain.

The lineup also has a Bass VI, which did not appear in the original Vintera collection. This six string bass takes the shape of the Classic Vibe Bass, with it’s three Alnico Pickups, and it comes in Sonic Red, and a mid-blue shade.

Other notable mentions include the gold pickguards on the Fender Vintera II 50s Jazzmasters, and the rather slick looking 70s Mustangs, that each don a racing stripe.

Prices for the whole collection appear to range from €1,199 to €1,449.

As this is a leak, none of this information has been confirmed by Fender, but as the original Vintera collection appears to be discounted on the official website, we’d wager an official announcement is coming soon.