logo
News

Gibson releases Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition “to reflect his preference for heavier guitars”

After being teased in 2022, the Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s edition is finally here. And it costs nearly $20,000…

The Adam Jones Flying V. It is in a workshop environment, leaning against a workbench. It is a V-shaped electric guitar that looks rustic and has a dark body with golden edges.

Image: Gibson

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Gibson has officially unveiled the signature Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition guitar, which has been built and designed to “reflect his preference for heavier guitars.”

The limited edition model has been aged by the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab, and only 50 units have been hand-crafted for the run. The brand says that Jones has been heavily involved with the creation of the guitar.

The Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition features a non-weight relieved mahogany body, string-through ferrules, a Futura-style split headstock design, a truss rod cover with exclusive artwork overlaid, and a Reverse Antique Silverburst finish.

It’s also fitted with a reverse-mounted Custombucker neck pickup, plus a custom-wound Seymour Duncan DDJ bridge unit. Of course with this model being such a limited run, it does come at the high cost of $19,999.

The guitar was originally teased by Jones himself back in January 2022 when he played a prototype of the model on stage during Tool’s first show in almost two years. Get a closer look in the video below:

Also launched alongside the guitar is the Adam Jones Leather Guitar Strap and Brooch combo, to assist with that heavy weight. Developed by Jones himself, the strap has been made from black 9/10 oz. latigo leather and is used by the guitarist himself on stage. You can get your hands on one of these for $149.

For those looking for a cheaper option that still packs that Adam Jones flair, the Tool riffer is still continuing to put out models with Epiphone as part of the Adam Jones Art Collection. These each feature handpicked artwork displayed on the back of the body, all chosen by Jones.

The Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition is shipped in a hardshell case. You can find out more over at Gibson.

Related Artists

Adam Jones

Related Brands

Gibson

Related Tags

#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

John Mayer on his Martin signature models “Guitars should continue to echo the design elements of the world around them”

2

Five Guided By Voices tracks that guitarists need to hear

3

EarthQuaker Devices Ledges Tri-Dimensional Reverberation Machine review: a refined three-mode reverb with huge range

4

Strymon Brig review: kicking the bucket in a digital realm

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.