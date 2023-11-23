Gibson releases Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition “to reflect his preference for heavier guitars”

Gibson has officially unveiled the signature Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition guitar, which has been built and designed to “reflect his preference for heavier guitars.”

The limited edition model has been aged by the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab, and only 50 units have been hand-crafted for the run. The brand says that Jones has been heavily involved with the creation of the guitar.

The Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition features a non-weight relieved mahogany body, string-through ferrules, a Futura-style split headstock design, a truss rod cover with exclusive artwork overlaid, and a Reverse Antique Silverburst finish.

It’s also fitted with a reverse-mounted Custombucker neck pickup, plus a custom-wound Seymour Duncan DDJ bridge unit. Of course with this model being such a limited run, it does come at the high cost of $19,999.

The guitar was originally teased by Jones himself back in January 2022 when he played a prototype of the model on stage during Tool’s first show in almost two years. Get a closer look in the video below:

Also launched alongside the guitar is the Adam Jones Leather Guitar Strap and Brooch combo, to assist with that heavy weight. Developed by Jones himself, the strap has been made from black 9/10 oz. latigo leather and is used by the guitarist himself on stage. You can get your hands on one of these for $149.

For those looking for a cheaper option that still packs that Adam Jones flair, the Tool riffer is still continuing to put out models with Epiphone as part of the Adam Jones Art Collection. These each feature handpicked artwork displayed on the back of the body, all chosen by Jones.

The Adam Jones Flying V Collector’s Edition is shipped in a hardshell case. You can find out more over at Gibson.