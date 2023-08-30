Epiphone launches latest model from the Adam Jones Art Collection featuring striking melancholy artwork

Epiphone has unveiled the latest model from its Adam Jones Art Collection, marking the fifth to be released out of seven models which all feature custom artwork chosen by the Tool guitarist himself.

The model, just like the previous four axes – “Veil Of Bees”, “Frazetta: The Berserker”, “Study For Self-Portrait with Rose Skirt and a Mouse”, and “Self-Portrait as Not Dead Yet” – is limited to just 800 units.

This new model hosts artwork designed by Korin Faught, who is also Jones’ wife. The piece, titled “Sensation”, features a solemn-looking woman lying on white sheets. According to Guitar World, the artwork is “about loneliness and isolation of illness”, and takes inspiration from mid-century modern styles.

Just like the previous drops, the specifications remain the same – It has a bound mahogany body with a maple cap, a three-piece bound maple neck with an Adam Jones Custom profile, and an ebony fretboard. It is equipped with a reverse-mounted Epiphone ProBucker Custom humbucker in the neck, and a Seymour Duncan Distortion in the bridge.

A Marquee Back Plate with his name and the name of the artwork is also included, and it is of course finished in Antique Silverburst as a homage to his beloved original Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul Custom. A Protector hardshell case is also included.

Check it out in the video below:

The Custom Art Collection ​​first launched back in December 2022 with the aim to release an affordable take on Jones’ well-loved Silverburst Les Paul. Two more models are yet to be released. At the first release, Jones said: “When I think of art, I see both the visual and the aural as equally important, with one bolstering the other.”

The Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection: Korin Faught’s “Sensation” is retailing for £1,449.00. Head over to Epiphone for more information.