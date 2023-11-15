“We’re gonna go deep into the Van Halen catalogue”: Joe Satriani, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham announce 2024 tour

Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and guitar master Joe Satriani have announced an upcoming ‘The Best Of All Worlds’ tour that will centre around music from the Van Halen catalogue.

“We’re gonna go deep into the Van Halen catalogue,” Hagar reveals on a new episode of The Howard Stern Show. “If you’re gonna go deep into the Van Halen catalogue, you need Joe Satriani.”

While this isn’t an official Van Halen tribute tour per say, it’s probably the closest fans will get to the real deal — given how Wolfgang Van Halen has previously commented about the unlikelihood of a tribute concert due to “drama” between the band’s surviving members.

In a statement announcing the tour, Hagar said, “It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04’ Best of Both Worlds Tour.”

“With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career, but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set [The Collection II boxset] off something in Mikey and I.”

“We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high-fived, like, ‘Let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them, and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard, so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can.”

Fans can expect a setlist which draws from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last four decades, such as Finish What Ya Started, 5150, Your Love is Driving Me Crazy, Best of Both Worlds, Poundcake and Right Now. The group has also enlisted legendary Australian musician, Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboard and backing vocals.

Kicking off on 13 July in West Palm Beach, Florida, the 28-date tour will feature special guest Loverboy. Ticket pre-sale opens this Wednesday, 15 November at 10am, while general on-sale begins on Friday, 17 November 17 at 10am.

More details on the tour at RedRocker.