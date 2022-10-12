Gibson Pickup Shop opens for business with Historic, Original and Modern collections

If you ever wanted to ‘pick up’ a particular set of pickups by Gibson without the rest of the guitar – you can now, with the launch of the Gibson Pickup Shop.

Collating 40 original designs into three major collections – Historic, Original and Modern – the pickups are said to be assembled “from premium materials using time-tested methods” at the Gibson Pickup Shop in Nashville, Tennessee.

The collection offers the wide range of P-90s, Humbuckers, Mini-Humbuckers, T-Types found across Gibson’s instrument fare. But with the Historic Collection, things get very exciting for vintage fans: these are the hand-assembled pickups previously exclusive to Gibson Custom Shop guitars.

“The Gibson Pickup Shop Historic Collection delivers vintage tone inspired by the Gibson Golden Era that gave birth to the Custombucker, one of the most prized and coveted Gibson pickups,” writes a product description for the Historic Collection. “[It’s] the pinnacle of craftsmanship, quality, and sound excellence. Each hand-assembled pickup celebrates Gibson’s legacy through accuracy, authenticity, and attention to detail.”

The pickups range in price from $119 to $489, and come in single pieces or sets. Learn more about the full range of Gibson Pickup Shop products at the Gibson website.

Historic Collection:

Custombucker (Double Black, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico III)

Custombucker (Zebra, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico III)

Custombucker (Double Black, True Historic Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico III)

Custombucker (Double Black, True Historic Gold cover, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico III)

Custombucker (Matched set, Double Black, True Historic Nickel Covers, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico III)

Custombucker (Matched set, Double Black, True Historic Gold Covers, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico II)

Original Collection:

P-90 Dogear (Black cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico V)

P-90 Soapbar (Black cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico V)

P-90 Soapbar (Cream cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico V)

57 Classic (Double Black, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

57 Classic (Zebra, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

57 Classic (Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

57 Classic (Double Black, Gold cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

57 Classic (Double Black, Nickel cover, 4-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

57 Classic Plus (Double Black, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

57 Classic Plus (Zebra, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

57 Classic Plus (Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

57 Classic Plus (Double Black, Gold cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

Burstbucker Type 1 (Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico II)

Burstbucker Type 2 (Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico II)

Burstbucker Type 3 (Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico II)

Burstbucker Pro (Rhythm, Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico V)

Burstbucker Pro (Treble, Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico V)

60s Burstbucker (Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico V)

T-Type (Rhythm, Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico V)

T-Type (Treble, Double Black, Nickel cover, 2-conductor, Unpotted, Alnico V)

Original Mini-Humbucker (Rhythm, Chrome cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

Original Mini-Humbucker (Treble, Chrome cover, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico II)

70s Tribute (Rhythm, Double Black, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico V)

70s Tribute (Treble, Double Black, 2-conductor, Potted, Alnico V)

Dirty Fingers (Double Black, 4-conductor, Potted, Ceramic)

Modern Collection: