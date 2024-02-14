The Gibson SG Supreme is back – with “refreshed” features

Gibson’s SG Supreme is back after two decades, and it looks to be better than ever with a “refreshed” feature set and three finishes on offer. The brand is claiming the launch is “one of the most exciting” product drops this year.

It comes in Fireburst, Translucent Ebony Burst, and Wine Red, but those looking to shop directly from the brand online can also grab an exclusive Ebony version with a trio of pickups.

The return of the SG supreme follows on from the relaunch of the Les Paul Supreme which landed back in September 2023. Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian teased that the high-end guitar would be coming back the previous August, and they hosted many original features. Just like this new SG Supreme, the Les Paul Supreme launch also offered an exclusive model with three humbucking pickups.

The SG Supreme features a AAA-figured maple top on a mahogany body, an ebony fretboard with a compound radius, 24 medium jumbo frets, and Super 400 Split Block mother-of-pearl inlays. The headstock also showcases a new “Chandelier Inlay” in mother-of-pearl, inspired by an original 1940s era Art Deco design that has been taken from the Gibson archives.

It’s also fitted with Burstbucker Pro and Burstbucker Pro+ pickups, paired with push/pull volume controls for coil tapping, along with individual tone controls. Each has gold hardware, and a hardshell guitar case is also included.

The exclusive Ebony SG Supreme hosts a plain maple top, three pickups (also highlighted with gold hardware), and features specs and aesthetic design identical to the above finishes. Its Burstbucker Pro (neck and middle), and Burstbucker Pro + (bridge) pickups are paired with push/pull volume controls, along with a master tone control that’s hand-wired to an Orange Drop capacitor. A hardshell guitar case is also included with this one.

Check out more in the video below:

All models, including the Ebony exclusive, are available now for $3,499.

Head to Gibson to find out more.