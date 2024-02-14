Epiphone launches Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst with Gibson-style open-book headstock

Epiphone has unveiled a brand-new 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst in honour of Adam Jones of Tool. The signature model is the first “standard” version of the guitar since Jones launched his line up of Art Collection axes, and also features a Gibson-style headstock.

The open book Gibson-style headstock was first implemented on Kirk Hammett’s “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Epiphone model back in November. Similarly to this model, Jones’ guitar also comes at a more premium price point.

At the release of the Greeny, Gibson Brands’ Vice President of Product, Mat Koehler, revealed that more of its Epiphone Custom Shop-level guitars would host Gibson-style and higher market features.

“Our Epiphone and Gibson Custom Shop teams are continually collaborating and elevating materials and ideas, and our forthcoming Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop-level Epiphone models will also feature the open-book Gibson headstock shape,” he confirmed in a statement.

The Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom pays tribute to “one of Adam’s top favourite guitars of all time”, and continues to represent this new era of premium features from the Epiphone brand.

It has a three-piece maple neck with a custom Adam Jones profile, an ebony fretboard, and a mahogany body with a maple cap. It also features high-quality electronic components such as a Gibson Custombucker pickup in the neck position and a Seymour Duncan Distortion in the bridge position, along with CTS potentiometers and Orange Drop capacitors.

It is of course finished in Antique Silverburst, and hosts artwork created by Joyce Su and Jones himself on the rear of the headstock. Additionally, it comes with a replica two-inch convex mirror included in the Deluxe Protector Series hardshell guitar case.

Epiphone says that Jones was “heavily involved” in creating this new guitar, and as the frontman has an eye for art (as we’ve seen with the Art Collection), he brought over his experience in visual art, special effects, and design for The Witness, a new song and animated short film in honour of the guitar’s launch.

The Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst is available now for £1,549.

Visit Epiphone to find out more or shop now.