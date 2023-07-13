Gibson’s MOD Collection of one-of-a-kind guitars finally comes to the UK and EU

It’s billed as the “ultimate destination for collectors and players looking for rare, exclusive and customised versions of classic Gibson models”.

Gibson has announced that its MOD Collection – which comprises a lineup of one-of-a-kind electric, acoustic, and bass guitars – is now available in the EU and UK.

Billed as the “ultimate destination for collectors and players looking for rare, exclusive and customised versions of classic Gibson models”, the Gibson MOD Collection features a host of rare, one-off models with modifications ranging from “minimal to maximal”.

These guitars, Gibson says, come with “unique features and aesthetic appointments”, with new models dropping every Wednesday.

“The Gibson Mod Collection has been a huge success in the US and it’s with great excitement that we can now announce its launch in the EU and the UK,” says says Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial, Marketing and Cultural Influence EMEA. “I’m looking forward to seeing these amazing, unique guitars on stages throughout Europe soon.”

Some highlights from the MOD Collection include a SG Standard ’61 in Vintage Cherry, a Les Paul Standard 50s in “Orange Top”/ Metallic Orange, a Les Paul Classic in Satin Green Burst, and a pair of Flying Vs in Verdoro Green and Classic White.

Watch a video highlighting guitars in the MOD Collection below:

Explore the full MOD Collection at Gibson.

In other Gibson news, this week it was announced that Cesar Gueikian became permanent CEO of the company, after he took over from James “JC” Curleigh as interim CEO in May.

“I am honoured and humbled to take on the permanent CEO role! Gibson is a passion project for me,” Gueikian said in a press statement. “Our board of directors, chaired by Nat Zilkha, has been incredibly supportive over the last five years, giving me an opportunity to merge my biggest passion, which is not just music and guitars, but Gibson guitars with my business background, and I don’t take this for granted.”