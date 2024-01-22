NAMM 2024: Gretsch’s limited-edition Pristine Electromatic models promise “power, style, and performance”

NAMM 2024: Gretsch is kicking off the new year with a bang with the release of some swanky-looking single-cut and double-cut models as part of its Pristine LTD series.

Inspired by the classic sounds of the ’50s and ’60s, these no-nonsense instruments embody style and playability like no other, says Gretsch. The series features two models: The Jet Single-Cut and the Center Block Double-Cut, both of which feature Bigsby tremolo tailpieces and gold hardware.

To start, the Pristine LTD Jet Single-Cut sports a chambered mahogany body with a maple top, a thin U-shaped mahogany neck with a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard, and 22 medium jumbo frets with pearloid Neo-Classic Thumbnail inlays.

Electronics include a set of FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, routed to a 3-way pickup selector, a master tone knob with individual pickup volume controls, and a master volume with a treble bleed circuit. The guitar also features a Bigsby B50 Tremolo vibrato system and an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge.

Available in three finishes: Petrol, White Gold and Mako, the Jet will set you back $749.

Meanwhile, the Center Block Double-Cut features a mahogany body with a chambered spruce centre block. The guitar also comes equipped with P-90E single-coil pickups instead, along with a Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece.

The guitar does, however, share the same U-shaped mahogany neck, 12”-radius laurel fingerboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlay as the Jet. Controls also remain unchanged across the two models.

Priced at $899, the Center Block Double-Cut is available in three stunning finishes as well: Dark Cherry Metallic, White Gold, and Petrol.

Learn more at Gretsch.