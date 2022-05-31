Guild guitars launches the Surfliner, a new affordable hard-tail offset

NAMM 2022: Guild has launched a new solid-body guitar, the offset Surfliner.

Aesthetically, the guitar is an homage to the look of Guild’s guitars from the 1960s and 1970s, and as a nod to Guild guitars of days gone by, the logo on the headstock has been resurrected from the 1980s.

Specifications wise, the Surfliner combines design aspects from both the Fender and Gibson-inspired camps: while there’s a hard-tail, string-through tune-o-matic bridge arrangement, the Surfliner is one of the few Guild electrics to feature the longer 25.5-inch scale length, and a bolt-on neck. The poplar body is joined by a satin-finished, C-shaped neck with a 10-inch radius maple fretboard.

Advertisement

Other specifications include medium-jumbo frets, a three-ply pickguard and judicious comfort carves on the front and back of the body. There are three transparent finish options – Sunset Orange, Catalina Blue and White Sage.

Electronics consist of a Guild LB-1 Little Bucker in the bridge, joined by two newly-designed DeArmond Aerosonic single coils in neck and middle positions. Each pickup has an individual rocker switch, leading to a total of seven tonal combinations. Control knobs come in the form of a master volume and master tone.

The guitar is also incredibly affordable, featuring a list price of just $449.

Find out more over at guildguitars.com.