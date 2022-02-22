Hear the new Gold Edition 40th Anniversary Squiers in action

Last month, Fender announced the Squier 40th Anniversary collection. Today, the Gold Edition introduced as part of that collection has launched alongside some demo videos, letting us hear the guitars in action.

All of the Gold Edition instruments feature gold-anodised aluminium pickguards, gold hardware and bound Indian laurel fretboards with block inlays. Their necks are also finished in a vintage gloss, rather than satin.

The 40th Anniversary Telecaster bears a standard set of Telecaster features. There’s a three-saddle string-through hardtail bridge, two single-coil pickups and vintage-style tuning machines. The Gold Edition comes in either Black or Sherwood Green Metallic.

The 40th Anniversary Strat is loaded with a standard set of Strat hardware and electronics, including a trio of Fender-designed Alnico V single-coils. The Gold Edition comes in either Lake Placid Blue, Ruby Red Metallic or Sienna Sunburst.

The 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster comes with traditional electronics, including rhythm and lead switching and a floating vibrato. The Gold Edition comes in either Lake Placid Blue or Olympic White

Check out the guitars in Fender’s video below.

The 40th Anniversary Precision Bass features a stripped-back electronics set of a single split-coil P-bass pickup in the middle position, built with alnico V magnets. The Gold Edition comes in either Lake Placid Blue or Black.

The 40th Anniversary Jazz Bass is outfitted with standard Jazz Bass electronics, including two Fender-designed alnico V single-coils. The Gold Edition comes in either Olympic White or Ruby Red Metallic.

Check out the basses in Fender’s video below.

Alongside the Gold Edition guitars, slightly more visually-subdued instruments launched in the form of the Vintage Editions. The Vintage Editions feature anodised aluminium pickguards in either black or gold, chrome hardware and maple fretboards with dot inlays.

All of the guitars list for $599.99 / £499 / €599.