Jack White to auction off White Stripes-era gear in Third Man Records garage sale

The musician’s personal Tesla is also up for grabs.

Jack White and his label Third Man Records have announced a garage sale auctioning off a stash of gear from their collection and archives.

Running from 25 July through 30 July, the sale features collectibles and specialty items ranging from music gear and set props to furniture, vehicles, and more – all straight from the label’s archives and White’s personal garage.

Notable inclusions are the White Stripes-era Framus acoustic guitar that was used in the We’re Going To Be Friends music video, White’s blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar used on the Boarding House Reach tour, Third Man’s cheese-shaped vintage CitiCar used to deliver the World’s Fastest Record, gear from the Third Man Studio, props from the Consolers of the Lonely album shoot, and even White’s personal Tesla.

The auction will take place via Everything But The House’s online auction site, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition and the revival of this historic public space.

No stranger to politics, White recently criticised Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, and Mel Gibson for interacting with former US president Donald Trump at a UFC event.

Following a UFC fight event in Las Vegas earlier this month (8 July), the rocker took to Twitter to call out celebs who were pictured chatting with Trump.

“Anybody who ‘normalises’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White said. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. – Jack White III”

The former White Stripes member has also blasted Tesla head honcho Elon Musk for allowing Trump’s Twitter account to be reinstated following his purchase of the platform in late October 2022.