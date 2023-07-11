Jack White criticises celebs for talking to Donald Trump at a UFC event 

“This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate,” the guitarist writes on Instagram.

Jack White has criticised Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, and Mel Gibson for interacting with former US president Donald Trump at a UFC event.

It’s no secret that the guitarist is very comfortable with getting political, having previously used social media platforms to also address gun laws and defend abortion rights.

Following a UFC fight event in Las Vegas on Saturday 8 July, the former White Stripes rocker took to the platform to call out celebs pictured chatting to Trump.

“Anybody who ‘normalises’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” says White. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. – Jack White III”

White previously criticised Elon Musk for allowing Trump’s Twitter account to be reinstated following his purchase of the platform in late October 2022. Other musicians including Tom DeLonge and Paul Stanley criticised changes made by Musk at the time.

Last month (June), a photo of a Gibson-branded soft guitar case in Trump’s former residence emerged as part of a 49-page indictment document issued by the Department of Justice. It showed allegations relating to Trump’s storage and concealment of classified material, and implications for national security.

Despite the obvious concerns surrounding the image, guitarists online were quick to begin circulating theories about where the case could have come from, and what could have been inside. Of course, no theories were officially confirmed, and the case remains a mystery.

White’s most recent album, Entering Heaven Alive, landed in July last year. Find out more about his label, Third Man Records, on its official website.