Jackson Audio and Joey Landreth’s new Golden Boy Mini overdrive boasts “exceptional harmonic detail and abundant headroom” in its tiny body

Jackson Audio has once again joined forces with guitarist Joey Landreth on a new, bite-sized version of their Golden Boy overdrive pedal.

Like the original Golden Boy, the Mini is based on the iconic Bluesbreaker/King of Tone circuit, giving it an open and transparent sound. Feature wise, the pedal – as its name suggests – is a stripped down (and cheaper) version of its predecessor, though it still covers plenty of ground from “subtle grit to soaring, harmonically rich tones,” says the brand.

The Mini’s wide-ranging gain control ensures that it can adapt to any musical style or genre. Users can also choose between Asymmetrical or Led Clipping modes and top things off with a 3-band Baxandall-style EQ. Meanwhile, the pedal’s small footprint and top-mounted jacks makes it an easy addition to your pedalboard.

Beyond its sound, the Golden Boy Mini is built to withstand the rigours of the road. It’s rugged construction and top-quality components ensure reliability and durability, making it a reliable companion for both studio sessions and live performances.

Available in three anodized colourways — standard gold, black (limited to 1000 units), and rose gold (limited to 500 units), the Golden Boy Mini will cost you $179/ £189 (compared to the original’s $299) and is now available for purchase on Jackson Audio’s website.

“With its exceptional harmonic detail and abundant headroom, this compact overdrive pedal takes the concept of transparent overdrive to new heights, using a simple and powerful interface,” says Jackson Audio.

Check out a demo of the pedal below.

Back in 2020, we reviewed the Golden Boy. We wrote: “Jackson and Joey Landreth have really hit a home run with this pedal, and it has none of the of consistency and reliability issues that can plague vintage pedals after decades underfoot.

“Copping the tones of some of the stompbox overdrive greats is a triumph for sure, but the crowning glory is the vast array of versatile gain tones and features that mean it could easily replace two or three units on your board.”