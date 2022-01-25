Jam Pedals’ Delay Llama Mk3 adds a tap-tempo footswitch and a subdivision toggle

Jam Pedals has unveiled the Delay Llama Mk3, adding a secondary footswitch to the vintage-voiced delay unit for expanded functionality.

The core circuitry of the pedal remains the same. It is a bucket-brigade-based delay pedal, using recreations of the Panasonic MN3205 BBD chip. It has knobs to control delay time, feedback and overall level.

Delay time can now be set with the secondary tap-tempo footswitch. When this is held down, the pedal also enters self-oscillation for momentary blasts of noise. Also new for Mk3 is a subdivision toggle switch, selecting between quarter-note, eighth note and dotted-eighth note delay subdivisions. These subdivide against the tapped-in tempo, but ignore the setting of the delay time knob. Mk3 also comes with a maximum delay time of 600ms.

Inside the pedal are two internal trim-pots – these allow for adjustment of the trails faide out time and the maximum number of repeats respectively.

Hear it in action courtesy of a demo from AndyDemos below.

The pedal lists for £189. Find out more at jampedals.com.