Jerry Cantrell pleads for help as his beloved Blue Dress G&L guitar is stolen

Jerry Cantrell has asked for help after his original Blue Dress G&L guitar was stolen at the weekend.

The Alice in Chains guitarist posted on Instagram, alongside images of the guitar, “Unfortunately over this past weekend we believe Jerry Cantrell’s original Blue Dress G&L guitar was stolen from his car in either LA or San Bernardino/Highland. It is pictured here and was encased in a black G&L gig bag.”

“The serial number is G016467. If you have seen the guitar or have any information regarding its whereabouts, please contact info@velvethammer.net immediately. We’re offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar. We sincerely appreciate your help.”

Cantrell is most often seen playing G&L Rampage guitars, and he played the original Blue Dress guitar in the music videos for songs including Man in the Box, Grind, and Again. The 1985 model is one of the most iconic guitars in rock history.

His followers were quick to offer their support. One said, “Hate that this happened. That guitar is legendary. So sorry Jerry.” Another pointed out, “That guitar is so recognisable. Whoever stole it, give it back. You can’t do anything with it but hide it. And what sense does that make?”

Over the years, G&L and Cantrell have worked together on replicas, with a limited edition run of 50 units a little over a decade ago. These guitars will have Cantrell’s signature on the back of the headstocks, and will likely be in better condition than the original, which has clear signs of use. It boasts plenty of distinctive stickers too, including a Soundgarden Louder Than Love banner decal on the back.

This isn’t the first time Cantrell has had a guitar stolen, however. His Ernie Ball Music Man EVH Guitar was stolen in 2001, but he got it back and it even made an appearance at a gig in 2018.