Jerry Cantrell’s Blue Dress G&L guitar wasn’t stolen after all — “thankfully it was just misplaced”

After having the rock community collectively freak out at reports that the guitar had been stolen over the weekend, Jerry Cantrell is pleased to announce that his beloved Blue Dress G&L has been found – it turns out it wasn’t even stolen after all.

“We found the damn thing,” the Alice in Chains rocker very aptly sums up in a new video on his Instagram account.

Expressing his relief over the guitar’s ‘recovery’, Cantrell explains that the Blue Dress was “misplaced over the weekend during transit between photoshoots and the studio” and that he — just like the rest of us — truly really thought the axe had gone missing.

The guitarist also thanked fans for spreading the word, saying: “It’s so amazing to me everybody’s outreach and support and willingness to get the word out. I’ve been through a stolen guitar thing before with the EVH and it took me 18 years to get it back.”

“So many of my brothers like Zack [Wylde] and [Tom] Morello and [Billy] Corgan etcetera have similar stories and I was worried to death that this thing was gone over the weekend.”

“I think the headline here is how important this guitar is not only to me, but to everyone else and it just makes me feel very fucking special to have so many great people in my life. And so many of you who care.”

In the words of Cantrell, this was a case where he’s “happy to cry wolf”. And it’s a sentiment we certainly agree with.

Cantrell is most often seen playing G&L Rampage guitars, with the original 1985 Blue Dress having featured on nearly every song that he’s recorded. Often regarded one of the most iconic guitars in rock history, the instrument features a highly distinct circle-and-square pattern on its body and the sticker of a pinup girl in a blue dress under its tremolo.