logo
News

Build your own Klon for under £100 with JHS’s new NOTAKLÖN solderless pedal kit

A ‘Golden Ticket’ will be included in one of the first 1,000 NOTAKLÖN shipments, loaded with $1,500 toward any JHS Pedals order.

JHS NOTAKLÖN DIY Kit

Image: JHS Pedals

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

JHS has unveiled the NOTAKLÖN, a solderless overdrive DIY pedal kit that will make you the proud new owner of a Klon at a fraction of the original’s price.

“At $99, this solderless kit is for anyone who ever wanted to own a Klon Centaur but didn’t have $8k burning a hole in their pocket,” the brand writes in an Instagram post announcing the release. “This JHS replica contains our Shamrock Mod. Remember, it’s not a Klon until you build it!”

With easy-to-understand instructions – and most importantly, no soldering required – this kit is designed for anyone (yes, even the non-pedal builders) who wants a particularly mythical overdrive and the experience of building their own pedal. There’s even “goop” included in the kit for you to conceal those diodes.

As a bonus, a ‘Golden Ticket’ will be included in one of the first 1000 NOTAKLÖN shipments. The ticket has a value of $1500 and goes towards any JHS Pedals order.

JHS NOTAKLÖN DIY Kit
Image: JHS Pedals

The release marks a turning point in the JHS Klon saga as founder Josh Scott has previously spoken about the dilemma he’s in with the prospect of creating another Klon clone.

For the uninitiated, the JHS Klon Replica was released more than a decade ago and stands as probably the best known of the Klones, so much so that Bill Finnegan himself had contacted Scott directly regarding the pedal. JHS eventually agreed to discontinue their Klon Replica once Klon released a new Centaur reboot, the Klon KTR.

“I said to him ‘hey, when you start making another one because you’re not right now, I’ll stop making mine’,” Scott recounted his promise on The JHS Show.

The Klon Replica was thus discontinued in 2012 and has stayed that way until now, with the release of the NOTAKLÖN.

Pre-orders for the kit are now open. Check out the pedal in action below.

Learn more at JHSPedals.

Related Brands

JHS Pedals

Related Tags

#Overdrive#Pedals

Trending Now

1

Black Friday Deals 2023: top savings on guitars, effects and amps

2

Fender Palomino Vintage review – a timely reminder of Fender’s acoustic heritage

3

“We’re a very loud band. The energy from that contributes to the way we play” How Dusk blend punk and Americana to create a three-guitar barnburner

4

Closing the chapter on Guitar Tales: A farewell from Deo Salvator

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.