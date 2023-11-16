Build your own Klon for under £100 with JHS’s new NOTAKLÖN solderless pedal kit

JHS has unveiled the NOTAKLÖN, a solderless overdrive DIY pedal kit that will make you the proud new owner of a Klon at a fraction of the original’s price.

“At $99, this solderless kit is for anyone who ever wanted to own a Klon Centaur but didn’t have $8k burning a hole in their pocket,” the brand writes in an Instagram post announcing the release. “This JHS replica contains our Shamrock Mod. Remember, it’s not a Klon until you build it!”

With easy-to-understand instructions – and most importantly, no soldering required – this kit is designed for anyone (yes, even the non-pedal builders) who wants a particularly mythical overdrive and the experience of building their own pedal. There’s even “goop” included in the kit for you to conceal those diodes.

As a bonus, a ‘Golden Ticket’ will be included in one of the first 1000 NOTAKLÖN shipments. The ticket has a value of $1500 and goes towards any JHS Pedals order.

The release marks a turning point in the JHS Klon saga as founder Josh Scott has previously spoken about the dilemma he’s in with the prospect of creating another Klon clone.

For the uninitiated, the JHS Klon Replica was released more than a decade ago and stands as probably the best known of the Klones, so much so that Bill Finnegan himself had contacted Scott directly regarding the pedal. JHS eventually agreed to discontinue their Klon Replica once Klon released a new Centaur reboot, the Klon KTR.

“I said to him ‘hey, when you start making another one because you’re not right now, I’ll stop making mine’,” Scott recounted his promise on The JHS Show.

The Klon Replica was thus discontinued in 2012 and has stayed that way until now, with the release of the NOTAKLÖN.

Pre-orders for the kit are now open. Check out the pedal in action below.

Learn more at JHSPedals.