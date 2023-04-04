Did John Mayer just debut a new PRS SE Silver Sky on stage?

Remember when we said that some new colour variants of the PRS SE Silver Sky might be dropping soon? Well, let’s switch that up to very soon as John Mayer himself appears to be teasing a new SE Silver Sky model on his recent US solo tour.

Featuring what looks to be a maple fretboard and a stunning teal finish, the yet-to-be-released (or even acknowledged) SE Silver Sky in question — according to the excellent John Mayer Gear Instagram account — was reportedly first spotted on stage during the musician’s Atlanta show.

Mayer’s latest stop in St Paul, Minnesota on 1 April also saw him pulling out the same guitar halfway during a performance of Changing. And now, in a new Instagram post, he’s offered fans a closer look at the instrument with a photo of him on stage along with the guitar sitting behind him.

Given that NAMM 2023 is just around the corner, there’s certainly a good chance PRS could make an official announcement regarding the new SE’s release soon. And just in case PRS is taking requests, we’d like a left-handed version for the lefties out there too.

Meanwhile, check out fan-recorded footage of Mayer jamming on the guitar below.