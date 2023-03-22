New colour variants of the PRS SE Silver Sky model to drop soon?

Some new colour variants of the PRS SE Silver Sky, most commonly associated with guitar legend John Mayer, might soon be coming your way according to online reports.

Reddit user Ok_Creme431 recently alerted the Paul Reed Smith subreddit to what looks to be an online poster advertising several new 2023 colour options for PRS’s iconic SE Silver Sky lineup.

According to the post, the ad was posted on the Instagram story of a Taiwanese music store, along with a caption announcing that pre-orders are now open.

Notably, the picture features one of the guitars in a glossy black finish and rosewood fingerboard — a combo currently not available in the PRS SE Silver Sky lineup. The poster also specified the instrument’s “rosewood fretboard”, something an astute commenter noted could suggest that a maple one is also in the works.

Last month, eagle-eyed fans spotted for sale on Reverb a PRS John Mayer Silver Sky prototype once owned by Carlos Santana.

Listing at €75,000, the instrument’s eye-watering price tag could be attributed to its provenance: Described as “the birth, the mother, and blueprint of all the others that were buil[t]”, the guitar was created during the research and development process of Mayer’s iconic Silver Sky signature.