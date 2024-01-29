“Some people were like, ‘That’s the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen!’”: John Petrucci on the unexpected success of his Music Man Majesty signature guitar

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has opened up about the unexpected success of his Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty signature guitar.

Speaking to Guitar World at this year’s NAMM Show, Petrucci notes the many “crazy conversations” he had with Sterling Ball during the guitar’s making.

“I had this idea to call it the Stallion!” Petrucci says. “There’s a funny story, when it first came out, some pictures were leaked of it and some people were like, ‘Thats the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen!’”

“It turns out it was the most successful instrument we ever could have imagined. Now, all the pictures I see of people playing Majestys… it’s not just for prog metal. They’re playing jazz and blues and rock and all kinds of things.”

“It’s interesting with innovation – when you do something that’s never been done before – it hits people and [the first reaction] is like ‘What is that?’ And then [afterwards], that’s when you realise how special it is.”

Adding that he couldn’t be “more proud and happier” with the love the Majesty has received, Petrucci says “it blows my mind how successfully it has been and how many people get to enjoy it.”

“It’s like music. You make something for yourself because you’re an artist and you want to be true to yourself, but when you see other people enjoying it as much as you do, it’s even more [rewarding].”

As part of NAMM 2024, the John Petrucci Majesty signature guitar collection gets an extensive makeover this year. The Majesty comes in 5 new finishes in 6, 7, and 8-string configurations; EBMM will also be offering a maple top John Petrucci Majesty BFR in both 6 and 7-string configurations in 3 finishes.

Check out the full interview below.