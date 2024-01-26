NAMM 2024: Ernie Ball Music Man unveils Rabea Massaad Signature Sabre models in two stunning finishes

NAMM 2024: The wait is finally over, with the official launch of Ernie Ball Music Man’s first signature guitar models for guitarist, producer and YouTuber Rabea Massaad.

As previously teased, the new guitars are based on the brand’s standard Sabre model, and arrive in two distinct finishes – Vileblood Burst and Frenzied Flame Burst.

To start, Massaad’s re-imagined Sabre features a custom tapered neck carve, a recessed lower horn for better upper fret access, and glow-in-the-dark side dot markers.

The guitar also comes equipped with a custom Ernie Ball Music Man tremolo, Rabea Massaad’s signature Bare Knuckle “Silo” humbuckers, and push-push electronics for access to single-coil tones.

“The original Sabre bridge is quite a bit bigger but this is a little more low profile so it feels nicer under the palm,” says Massaad of his new signature electric.

“When I got a Sabre the first time and got to play one, I really enjoyed the feel of it, the look of them being a double cut. And when it came to talk about doing an artist model, I felt like the Sabre was the most ‘me-shaped guitar’ and I just really wanted to adapt it to my own tastes. Overall it reminds me a lot of guitars I’ve played over the years; it feels familiar, the shape.”

Shipping in Spring 2024, the Vileblood Burst colourway will be available through Ernie Ball Music Man retail partners while the Frenzied Flame Burst version will be available exclusively through the Ernie Ball Music Man Vault. Prices for the models are yet to be confirmed.

Learn more at Ernie Ball Music Man.