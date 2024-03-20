logo
Josh Scott says he’ll kill those who flip his limited-edition TacoBolt pedal. Don’t worry, he’s joking – we think

He might get John Wick onto you if you do…

JHS TacoBolt Pedal

Image: JHS Pedals

 
Feel free to get your hands on JHS’ new limited edition Tacobolt pedal (if you can), says Josh Scott, but tread carefully, for the founder has warned that he would unleash his wrath upon anyone who dares to flip them for profit.

Released this Tuesday, the TacoBolt is a recreation of a broken SuperBolt, an amp-in-a-box pedal meant to give you the sounds of an old Supro amp.

Described as “somewhere between a fuzz and a blown-out Tweed amp” – the result of internal bias trim pots that had never been properly adjusted – the $249 TacoBolt is limited to just 500 units and is now completely sold out.

“If you’re hearing this and you go, ‘That beautiful broken sound will make me whole’, buy it. If you flip it though, I’m gonna kill you,” teased Scott with a twinkle in his eye, in a new Instagram video captioned: “Don’t subject yourself to wrath. Don’t flip pedals.”

The video then cuts to a… highly cinematic enactment of the creative and painful consequences that might befall those who attempt to sell the coveted pedal for profit. (Hint: it involves a gun and the phrase “you shot me”)

“I have a deal with Reverb. I know where you live. I know your IP addresses. I know who you voted for. You don’t want that on the internet,” he continued. “If you buy it, you’ve opened a door that says ‘I’m subject to wrath.’”

You might also find yourself on the unlucky end of John Wick’s rage should you do so, says Scott. Hypothetically, of course.

Watch the full video below.

Learn more at JHSPedals.

