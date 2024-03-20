Adrian Belew forms supergroup with Steve Vai, Tony Levin, and Danny Carey to perform King Crimson music with Robert Fripp’s blessing

A new supergroup called Beat has been formed by King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, also consisting of Steve Vai on guitar, Tool’s Danny Carey on Drums, and Crimson’s own bassist, Tony Levin.

The outfit will perform music from the King Crimson catalogue, and already has the blessing of Robert Fripp himself. In fact, it was Fripp who came up with the name of Beat for the brand new band.

Last weekend, Fripp shared a somewhat blurry poster online on his Facebook page to share the news. The image states that the outfit will perform music from three classic King Crimson albums of the 1980s, Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair.

In the caption, Fripp writes: “This is the project that Adrian Belew called me about last Autumn, a project which I support and fully encourage, and discussed with Steve Vai recently at McCabes in Santa Monica (3 March 2024). Even, I suggested the name.”

In another post shared after the announcement, Fripp writes: “At the recent Englishmen Abroad presentation, McCabes of Santa Monica (3 March2024), Steve Vai asked me what I thought when Adrian Belew told me Steve would be the guitarist. My reply: Steve Vai is the only guitarist who could play my parts.”

It appears that at this time, no further information is yet available on the project, but their first show is billed to take place at Humphrey��’s Concerts By The Bay in San Diego on 17 September 2024.

Fripp has of course been busy making music with his wife and fellow artist Toyah Willcox in recent years. The pair began releasing covers of popular rock songs during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns on YouTube in a series called Sunday Lunch. Their videos became so popular that they even took their show on the road.

Last year, Fripp was asked by Guitar World about the future of King Crimson. At the time, he responded: “I’ve learned from having attempted to get away from King Crimson in 1974, 1984, 2003 and 2008 that it’s probably hard to say!

“Nowadays there are factors we have to take into account,” he explained. “I have to admit there are no current plans, but there were no plans when we went on hiatus back in the past either. We have to take into account that I’m committed to another band right now – Toyah and Robert.” Fripp also added that at 77, age was a factor in stepping aside from any Crimson projects.

Keep your eye on Guitar.com for more news on Beat as we get it.