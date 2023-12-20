Kemper unveils Profiler Player stompbox offering its amp modelling capabilities and over 100 effects

Kemper, the brand best known for its digital profiling of classic amplifiers, has officially launched the Profiler Player. The new stompbox offers 136 different effects, plus its famed amp modelling capabilities.

Branded as “the little green beast”, the Profiler Player only requires the floorboard space of two standard distortion pedals and offers the full line up of Kemper amp tones.

The Amp section of the Player sounds “identical” to the amp section of its siblings, able to load any amp profile from the Kemper library of existing free and commercial profiles. Users can also experiment with selected FX settings, IR loading, and switching capabilities.

It offers four effect blocks in addition to the amplifier stack, which host standard effects plus algorithms “rarely seen in a guitar processor” – these include a rotary speaker (profiled from an original Leslie 122), “studio-grade” reverbs offering large halls, pad-like ambiences and more.

Up to two effects can be placed “pre” the amp stack, and another two “post” the amp. The post-amp modules of the effect chain are ideal for delay and reverb effects, according to Kemper. Both of these effects offer spillover, which prevents the sonic tail from being cut off when you change to another Rig.

The Player also works for bass players and acoustic guitarists, and you can expand its live control capabilities by adding expression pedals or additional foot-switches.

Handily, users can also manage their effect settings with a Rig Manager remote app, which connects to the device via USB or WLAN. You can also connect your phone to the Player via Bluetooth to play along with music.

Take a closer look below:

The Profiler Player is available now. You can find out more and buy directly via Kemper for £499.22.