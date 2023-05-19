Kirk Hammett’s 1960 “Sunny” Les Paul Standard gets added to Gibson’s Certified Vintage Collection

The Metallica guitarist’s much-loved six-string is now up for grabs via the Gibson Garage

Kirk Hammet’s 1960 Les Paul Standard, named “Sunny”, is the latest inductee to Gibson’s Certified Vintage Collection.

The shop is a collection of ultra-exclusive vintage guitars sold to customers via the Gibson Garage, which branches off the Certified Vintage Collection.

Established this year in February, the Collection’s first sales included a 1959 Sunburst Les Paul Standard and a 1961 Les Paul Standard (or SG).

All products bought through the programme come with a lifetime warranty – the brand claims that “Only Gibson can verify the true value and authenticity.”

The 1960 “Sunny” Les Paul Standard was sold initially by its first owner’s widow to another collector in the ‘80s, before featuring in the 1996 book, The Beauty of the Burst.

However, Hammett bought it thereafter and has used it repeatedly up until last year.

In a statement, he described his love for the instrument: “Sunny is special because not only is she in immaculate condition, but her tone is so present and bright, it’s like the sun cutting through clouds on an overcast day,”

“Hence the name ‘Sunny.’ That’s the truth. The name came because she was so full and bright sounding.”

Sunny is made from a Honduras mahogany body with a two-piece figured maple top. It also features an ABR-1 bridge, a pair of PAF humbuckers and a Stop Bar tailpiece.

A price for the piece has not yet been confirmed.