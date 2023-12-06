logo
News

Kramer’s new Lzzy Hale signature Voyager is shinier and pointier than anything you’ve ever seen

“Horns high, and sharp as lightning. This little alien creature dreams and screams big.”

Lzzy Hale with her new Kramer signature Voyager

Credit: Kramer

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Kramer has unveiled its “first artist model for a female guitarist” in the form of the Lzzy Hale signature Voyager.

Featuring a custom shape and eye-popping Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, the Lzzy Hale Voyager stands as one of Kramer’s boldest designs – which is saying something considering Kramer’s inclination towards guitars that are anything but reserved.

To start, the guitar features a custom-shaped alder body, reminiscent of Kramer’s Voyager design (but pointier), which is in turn inspired by Gibson’s iconic Explorer shape.

It also comes with a three-piece maple neck with a bolt-on construction and an ebony fretboard with lightning bolt inlays for some extra flair. Engineered for speed, the instrument’s neck features a slim-C shape, 22 medium jumbo frets, a 25.5” scale length, and a smooth low-friction satin finish.

Electronics wise, the Lzzy Hale Voyager features a no-nonsense single bridge-position Kramer 85-T humbucker and a single chrome Volume control to keep things focused. For $1,499, you’ll also get a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo, a Kramer R2 Locking Nut, a set of mini die-cast tuners, as well as a truss rod cover featuring Hale’s signature.

A Kramer Hardshell case is also included with each purchase.

“Come meet this bonafide rockstar from outer space!” Hale says of her signature Voyager. “I’m proud to introduce the most out of this world guitar I’ve ever had in my arsenal.”

“Straight from my inner child, my signature Kramer Voyager is a tribute to my ferocity. Horns high, and sharp as lightning. This little alien creature dreams and screams big. She’s love at first flight…and you’ll never find another like her!”

Learn more at Kramer.

Related Artists

Lzzy Hale

Related Brands

Kramer

Related Tags

#Artist#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

Intensive Care Audio Vena Cava Filter review: Your new prescription for swoopy squawky soundscapes?

2

PRS SE Silver Sky Maple review – how much difference does a maple fingerboard really make?

3

Sophie Lloyd says self-doubt led her to “almost quit guitar completely”

4

Geordie Walker’s 10 greatest Killing Joke guitar riffs

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.