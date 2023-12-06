Kramer’s new Lzzy Hale signature Voyager is shinier and pointier than anything you’ve ever seen

Kramer has unveiled its “first artist model for a female guitarist” in the form of the Lzzy Hale signature Voyager.

Featuring a custom shape and eye-popping Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish, the Lzzy Hale Voyager stands as one of Kramer’s boldest designs – which is saying something considering Kramer’s inclination towards guitars that are anything but reserved.

To start, the guitar features a custom-shaped alder body, reminiscent of Kramer’s Voyager design (but pointier), which is in turn inspired by Gibson’s iconic Explorer shape.

It also comes with a three-piece maple neck with a bolt-on construction and an ebony fretboard with lightning bolt inlays for some extra flair. Engineered for speed, the instrument’s neck features a slim-C shape, 22 medium jumbo frets, a 25.5” scale length, and a smooth low-friction satin finish.

Electronics wise, the Lzzy Hale Voyager features a no-nonsense single bridge-position Kramer 85-T humbucker and a single chrome Volume control to keep things focused. For $1,499, you’ll also get a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo, a Kramer R2 Locking Nut, a set of mini die-cast tuners, as well as a truss rod cover featuring Hale’s signature.

A Kramer Hardshell case is also included with each purchase.

“Come meet this bonafide rockstar from outer space!” Hale says of her signature Voyager. “I’m proud to introduce the most out of this world guitar I’ve ever had in my arsenal.”

“Straight from my inner child, my signature Kramer Voyager is a tribute to my ferocity. Horns high, and sharp as lightning. This little alien creature dreams and screams big. She’s love at first flight…and you’ll never find another like her!”

Learn more at Kramer.