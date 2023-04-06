logo
Leaked Walrus Audio Fundamentals pedals now available, with low prices revealed

The Fundamentals series was leaked in a Reddit thread when the pedals were incidentally sent to a customer who purchased a pedal board.

 
Fundamentals from Walrus Audio

Image: Walrus Audio

The leaked Walrus Audio Fundamentals pedal series is officially available today (6 April), and the prices are very accessible.

The pedal range was leaked last month when a Reddit user shared a post explaining how he ordered a pedal board from an online retailer, and received the range of Walrus Audio pedals incidentally too.

We contacted Walrus Audio for a comment following the leak and it confirmed the existence of the brand new range. Company president Colt Westbrook said: “Cat’s out of the bag! Gotta love the internet; secrets were made to be unveiled :-). This is a leak I’m happy to comment on. I think what we’ve built is something a guitar player could get their hands on really early, but keep the spot on their board for a long time.”

Today (6 April), Walrus Audio has unveiled further details on the range, which it says offers “the tonal integrity that’s required to live on a professional’s pedalboard, but with simplified controls friendly enough for even the newest effect pedal users”.

Each pedal in the line up – Reverb, Delay, Phaser, Chorus, Tremolo, Fuzz, Distortion and Drive – has three sliders for tweaking the tone, and a three-way switch for changing pedal modes.

Further details on each pedal are as follows:

  • Fundamental Drive: Three mode overdrive – Smooth, Crunch and Bright. £95 GBP.
  • Fundamental Distortion: Three mode distortion – Dark, Silicon and LED. £95 GBP.
  • Fundamental Fuzz: Three mode fuzz – Gate, Classic, and Mid+. £95 GBP.
  • Fundamental Tremolo: Optical tremolo with three selectable wave shapes – Sine, Rectangle and Random. £125 GBP.
  • Fundamental Chorus: A digital emulation of a classic analogue chorus, recreating bucket brigade modulation. Three selectable chorus algorithms – Light, Medium and Heavy. £125 GBP.
  • Fundamental Phaser: Digital emulation of a classic phaser. Three types of Phaser algorithms – Light, Medium, and Heavy. £125 GBP.
  • Fundamental Delay: Three delay algorithms – Digital, Angalogue, and Reverse. £125 GBP.
  • Fundamental Reverb: Three reverb algorithms – Hall, Spring, and Plate. £125 GBP.

Find out more at WalrusAudio.com.

